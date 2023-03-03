3/3 Client Update Notice

Greetings, Warriors!

This is Paragon: The Overprime.

Please note that a new client update will take place.

Client Update Time

March 3, 2023 11:00 ~ 11:15 (KST, UTC+9)

Match-Making Closing Time

March 3, 2023 10:45 ~ 11:15 (KST, UTC+9)

[Major Updates]

An issue where abnormal damage is applied at level 5 of Aurora's Glacial Barrier (E-Skill)

Ongoing games will not be affected by the Update.

However, we recommend you to close the game and proceed with the Update through the launcher that you used to log in (Steam/Epic).

We apologize once again for the inconvenience this may have caused.

We will do our best to provide you with a more stable experience.

Thank you.