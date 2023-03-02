 Skip to content

Neotrie VR update for 2 March 2023

Version 4.3.9 (Corrects crash of 4.3.6)

  • Trails of points and edges(with the loci pencil) synchronized in multiplayer mode.
  • Fixed bug when releasing objects.
  • Fixed bug loading labels assigned to MathItems.
  • Labels assigned to images, videos, sounds, drawings, 360 balls, etc., are saved and loaded in Neot files.
  • Save and load 360 environment pictures on 360 balls in Neot files.

