- Trails of points and edges(with the loci pencil) synchronized in multiplayer mode.
- Fixed bug when releasing objects.
- Fixed bug loading labels assigned to MathItems.
- Labels assigned to images, videos, sounds, drawings, 360 balls, etc., are saved and loaded in Neot files.
- Save and load 360 environment pictures on 360 balls in Neot files.
Neotrie VR update for 2 March 2023
Version 4.3.9 (Corrects crash of 4.3.6)
