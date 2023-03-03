1.8p Update / Bundle changes / March Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:

fixed Effect Controller sometimes not playing custom sounds for the correct duration

fixed "A True Tycoon" achievement progress could get stuck

New bundle options

We have made updates to our bundles to offer you some new discounts:

Parkitect Deluxe

The Parkitect Deluxe bundle that includes the base game and both DLCs is now a "Complete the set" bundle, which means if you already have the game but you're still missing one or both of the DLCs you can get the remaining items at a 10% discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/12707/Parkitect_Deluxe/

Make 'em Happy Bundle

We have added a new bundle together with The Tenants, so as an owner of Parkitect you can now get The Tenants at a 15% discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30668/Make_em_Happy_Bundle/

February 2023 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2927788607

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2926328674

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2926615604

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2927827436

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2926772947

March 2023 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build an Inverted Dark Ride!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.