소울 가디언즈 update for 2 March 2023

Maintenance on March 2nd (Thu)

Share · View all patches · Build 10673879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 27th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • March 2nd (Thu), 11:30~12:03 (UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[1.046 Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • Fixed issue where the game crashes in the dyeing menu.
  • Fixed issue where the host's name is displayed incorrectly in the Mobidic event.
  • Fixed issue where territory infiltration rights are purchased without a lord.
  • Modified Baris stages to progress immediately to the next stage after clearing.
  • Fixed issue where the game crashes when transitioning to the next dungeon through a portal after clearing a dungeon.
  • Fixed issue where the game crashes if the boss is killed during the transition to the mid-boss in the Colosseum.
  • Fixed issue where the game crashes when attempting to charge the Royal Crystal inside a dungeon.
  • Modified item icons to display enhancement levels.
  • Fixed issue where using the megaphone on a different channel crashes the server.

Thank you.

