Maintenance on March 2nd (Thu)

Hello. Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on February 27th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- March 2nd (Thu), 11:30~12:03 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[1.046 Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- Fixed issue where the game crashes in the dyeing menu.
- Fixed issue where the host's name is displayed incorrectly in the Mobidic event.
- Fixed issue where territory infiltration rights are purchased without a lord.
- Modified Baris stages to progress immediately to the next stage after clearing.
- Fixed issue where the game crashes when transitioning to the next dungeon through a portal after clearing a dungeon.
- Fixed issue where the game crashes if the boss is killed during the transition to the mid-boss in the Colosseum.
- Fixed issue where the game crashes when attempting to charge the Royal Crystal inside a dungeon.
- Modified item icons to display enhancement levels.
- Fixed issue where using the megaphone on a different channel crashes the server.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update