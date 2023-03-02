「Patch Notes_v2.0.3.5」アップデート告知
機能追加
・新カード『吸血の刃』を追加しました。
ゲーム改善
チャプター３『魔女の店』の
おすすめカードを変更しました。
・【仕様変更前】
以下のうち、どれか一枚をリストアップ。
①ライフカード
②コストカード
③ポイズンミスト＋６
・【仕様変更後】
以下のうち、どれか一枚をリストアップ。
①マジックナイフ＋３(※Cost0)
②吸血の刃＋６
③キュア＋４
④腐食の霧＋５
⑤ポイズンミスト＋６
