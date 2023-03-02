 Skip to content

DUNGEON WALK－竜迷宮の管理者－ update for 2 March 2023

「Patch Notes_v2.0.3.5」アップデート告知

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
機能追加

・新カード『吸血の刃』を追加しました。

ゲーム改善

　チャプター３『魔女の店』の
　おすすめカードを変更しました。
・【仕様変更前】
　以下のうち、どれか一枚をリストアップ。
　①ライフカード
　②コストカード
　③ポイズンミスト＋６
・【仕様変更後】
　以下のうち、どれか一枚をリストアップ。
　①マジックナイフ＋３(※Cost0)
　②吸血の刃＋６
　③キュア＋４
　④腐食の霧＋５
　⑤ポイズンミスト＋６

