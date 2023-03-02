Update-2023.03.02

·Added 42 battlefield effects

·Multiple battlefield effects can appear at the same time, improving with the progress of the game

·Devil and Boss have added heavy damage protection. When the heavy damage protection is triggered, the damage will be calculated based on the inevitable damage

Obtaining golden enchanted equipment is automatically locked

·The restriction on monster reinforcements has been lifted, and now it can overlap with player characters to prevent being unable to enter the field

Uren's armor reduction is adjusted to the maximum effect on the first hit, and the subsequent stacking is fixed +1 layer each time (new game takes effect)

Dodge decay, after each successful dodge, dodge -5%

·Fix the configuration errors of battlefield effects, upper limit of playing cards, and upper limit of action power

·Try to fix the bug that some skill card effects persist across battles

·Try to fix the bug that the relic gets the spellcasting effect

A lot of new content development will start in the future, and will not be updated in the short term