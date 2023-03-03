 Skip to content

Nova Empire update for 3 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Commanders, get ready!

Intergalactic Kraken
2023/03/04, 14:00 UTC

1: A01|A03|A04|A05|A06
2: 1020|1021|1023|1024|1025
3: 1031|1033|1034|1038|1039
4: 540|541|542|543|

Keep on crackin' on, Commanders!

