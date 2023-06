This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After more than 9 months of working on the game, it is finally live. With new puzzles, playthings and carts to explore.

Find out how to get the stolen artifact back, and what the story is behind it's thief.

Play with the playthings, break the vases, and more.

If you have any comments or feedback, don't hesetate to reach out to us via the community tab or discord, and we'll gladly see if we can improve the game and squash bugs that you find!