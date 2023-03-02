- colors of destination airports and plane infoboxes changed
- revision of the level overview screen
- dropped the game outro screen, game immediately exits now
- "next level" button removed after the last level
- added a congratulation text when all levels have been completed
ATCo2 update for 2 March 2023
March Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
