ATCo2 update for 2 March 2023

March Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10673490 · Last edited by Wendy

  • colors of destination airports and plane infoboxes changed
  • revision of the level overview screen
  • dropped the game outro screen, game immediately exits now
  • "next level" button removed after the last level
  • added a congratulation text when all levels have been completed

