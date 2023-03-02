 Skip to content

The Simulacrum update for 2 March 2023

Patch Notes 3/2

Share · View all patches · Build 10673426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
Various minor bug fixes / text updates

Features:
Added some new relics
Background music added

