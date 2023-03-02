Patch Notes 3/2

Bug fixes:
Various minor bug fixes / text updates
Features:
Added some new relics
Background music added
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug fixes:
Various minor bug fixes / text updates
Features:
Added some new relics
Background music added
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update