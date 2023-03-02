 Skip to content

Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 2 March 2023

Total War: WARHAMMER III Update 2.4 now available on Linux & macOS

Total War: WARHAMMER III update 2.4 is now available on Linux and macOS!

This update opens up Immortal Empires to all owners of Total War: WARHAMMER III without the need to own the previous two games in the series! ✨

📜 Read the full patch notes here:

https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-240/

— The Total War Team



