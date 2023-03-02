Update 351 – The dust settles

Hello Warriors!

The last few weeks were really intense for us but we’re so happy and proud to see the world of Gloria Victis so populated and alive! We hope you enjoy the game as much as we do enjoy creating it.

We’re slowly getting back to our normal work schedule. Today we have for you the first regular update since the 1.0 launch. Besides the changes listed below, there are countless smaller fixes and improvements we made in the meantime – most of them were already applied to the servers.

At the same time, we continue working on other, larger tasks to solve the most urgent problems. Improving the servers’ performance and stability, and getting rid of the issues preventing players from enjoying the game remains our top priority.

Check the changes and see you in battle!

The screenshot’s authors will be awarded.AntonioRMS, CloudsofSmoke and KristMasIsHere – check your Ambers in the next few days!

Changelog v.1.0.6

Quality of Life

– Several server-side optimization improvements

– Introduced Questboards in the starting islands of each faction to offer a way of progression behind the starting quests within the safezones

– As foretold, the Christmas-related items: Santa set chests - random box, and the set’s parts themselves, have been changed into the Recruit's items

Fixes:

– Fixed joining The Griffins Company event on a different server than the player’s main – only the event’ starter was visible for such users

– Fixed the instantly respawning road block in The Griffins Company event

– Several fixes to the reported issues with NPC dialogs

– Fixed the clipping issues on all of the brigantine armors (male version)

– Fixed one of the upgradable walls models which wasn’t lighted properly

– Fixed an issue causing that Halloween heraldry symbols displayed in the “Supporter symbols” section

– Fixed the culling settings of Praetorian's Cuirass (male version) – it caused that the character’s upper legs were invisible

– Fixed the Treasure Map quest near Lordly Haven – the interactive object was misplaced under the ground and couldn’t be used