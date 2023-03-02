Updated more Hints for the game

Fixed some interface and image issues

Optimized the game better for low-end machines, you can turn on Ultra for higher quality graphics.

The game has been updated with many more Hints so that everyone can play, the difficulty of the puzzles remains the same if the player does not view the Hints.

Hints are now simpler, easier to understand, and some may reveal the answers.

Players can use Hints unlimitedly, but if you want to experience the perfect game, please consider it.

This update does not apply to the Demo version, so the difficulty level of the Demo version will remain high even if Hints are used.