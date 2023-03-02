 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Logic - Keypad update for 2 March 2023

Updated more Hints for the game

Share · View all patches · Build 10673042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated more Hints for the game

Fixed some interface and image issues

  • Optimized the game better for low-end machines, you can turn on Ultra for higher quality graphics.
  • The game has been updated with many more Hints so that everyone can play, the difficulty of the puzzles remains the same if the player does not view the Hints.
  • Hints are now simpler, easier to understand, and some may reveal the answers.
  • Players can use Hints unlimitedly, but if you want to experience the perfect game, please consider it.

This update does not apply to the Demo version, so the difficulty level of the Demo version will remain high even if Hints are used.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2265161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link