 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NOT ME update for 2 March 2023

Free Game Code

Share · View all patches · Build 10673014 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players who enter the discord before 15/3 can get a free game code from the administrator during working hours.

Our discord: https://discord.gg/2GKKug8zzB

Changed files in this update

Depot 2202151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link