Infinite Tao update for 2 March 2023

【0228】Update

Character

  • Han Lin has been changed to an initial character, Han Lin has a 10% movement speed.
  • New: Xiao BuHuan, Every time you use a Magic Treasure to launch a chopping attack, the chopping attack is ATK 25. It can increase Projectile Addition

Boss

  • Use 6th [Destiny Talisman] will summon a new boss.

Other

  • At the beginning of the game, get a chance which can resist one lethal damage.
  • Replaced some boss image on level 2 and level 3.
  • Breakthrough will reduce the amount of spirit stones required to refresh Manual.
  • Improved some of the newbie tutorials.
  • Optimized Gamepad operation and tips.

