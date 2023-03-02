【0228】Update

Character
- Han Lin has been changed to an initial character, Han Lin has a 10% movement speed.
- New: Xiao BuHuan, Every time you use a Magic Treasure to launch a chopping attack, the chopping attack is ATK 25. It can increase Projectile Addition
Boss
- Use 6th [Destiny Talisman] will summon a new boss.
Other
- At the beginning of the game, get a chance which can resist one lethal damage.
- Replaced some boss image on level 2 and level 3.
- Breakthrough will reduce the amount of spirit stones required to refresh Manual.
- Improved some of the newbie tutorials.
- Optimized Gamepad operation and tips.
