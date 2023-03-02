 Skip to content

Circle Empires Rivals update for 2 March 2023

Numerous small fixes

Fixed: lobby password field did not display the typed text
Fixed: sometimes the hotkey view showed invalid category names
Fixed numerous other places where potential rare crashes could happen.

