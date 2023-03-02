1.0.4 Patch notes

Patch notes for version 1.0.4
- Fixed issue where the game would become unprogressive when Shadewalker moved to the same block as the object.
- Fixed issue where enemies circled around to the area beyond their range of movement.
- Fixed issue where the game would become unprogressive when receiving Whipclaw's attack with stonesoul.
- Fixed issue where the game would become unprogressive when receiving Whipclaw's attack with Sentinel Stance.
- Fix the unavailable follow-up attacks after Karren's foresight.
Changed files in this update