 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redemption Reapers update for 2 March 2023

1.0.4 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10672745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes for version 1.0.4

  • Fixed issue where the game would become unprogressive when Shadewalker moved to the same block as the object.
  • Fixed issue where enemies circled around to the area beyond their range of movement.
  • Fixed issue where the game would become unprogressive when receiving Whipclaw's attack with stonesoul.
  • Fixed issue where the game would become unprogressive when receiving Whipclaw's attack with Sentinel Stance.
  • Fix the unavailable follow-up attacks after Karren's foresight.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link