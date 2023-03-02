 Skip to content

Yggdra Union update for 2 March 2023

1.0.4 update

Build 10672742

・Added support for mouse wheel. (supports scrolling pages)
・Added support for right-clicking the mouse. (Cancel operation is possible)
・Added a function to save the screen size when the application is running.　(You can switch the setting of the function on the option screen)
・Added support for multi-monitor.
・Fixed a display bug when using the skill “Mind Change”.

