The first Zero Wing patch is live – the intro is added!

We have updated Zero Wing with the latest patch containing several updates. Updating will help ensure a smoother and more stable gameplay experience.

Intro cutscene added: Choose either the English or Japanese version

Steam Controller Refresh: Fixes for Xbox controller, added support for Xbox 360 controller, fix for 8bitdo arcade stick RT/LT

Steam Input Fire: Fire Button (without auto fire) is now functional

Raw Input Button Icons: We’ve begun adding additional button icons for known controller types.

Japanese language set by default if the system language is Japanese (unless saved in the config file)

Death counter: Fixed detection of player death

Reset the game from the main menu

We'll continue to add improvements, fixes, and features in the future, so please stay tuned for more!

フルパッチノート

イントロカットシーンを追加：英語版または日本語版のいずれかを選択できます。

Steamコントローラーについての更新：Xboxコントローラー使用時の不具合を修正、Xbox 360コントローラーをサポート対象として追加、8bitdoアーケードスティックのRT/LTボタンの不具合を修正。

Steam Input設定時の攻撃ボタン：攻撃ボタン（オート設定時を除く）が正常に機能するようになりました。

Raw Inputのボタンアイコン：特定の種類のコントローラー使用時に、コントローラーに応じたボタンが表示されるようアイコンを追加しました。

システム言語が日本語に設定されている場合は、日本語で表示されるようにデフォルトで設定されています（設定ファイルですでに別の設定が保存されている場合を除く）。

死亡回数カウント：プレイヤーの死亡検知について、不具合を修正しました。

プログラムを終了すること無く、メインメニューから再起動出来るようになりました。

引き続き、様々な改善策、修正、新機能を追加していく予定となっておりますので、今後の更新情報にもご注目ください！