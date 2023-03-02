March 2 Hotfix Update

- Fixed disappearing 'Face Color' browser button.
- Fixed splitting brows for exported Inochi2D models when 'Brow See-Trough' is enabled.
- Fixed error messages showing up due to bug regarding Steam Workshop folder management.
- Added early version of 'Skirts Collection' which currently contains skirt accent lines.
- Added shirt collar accent line template to 'Shirts Collection'.
- Added more Inochi2D rigging data (medium-length a-line skirts and tucked pleated shirts).
Thanks to AshKaijin (Discord), Hiryus (Discord), and Ginger Rail Gaming (itch.io) for the bug reports!
