Mannequin update for 2 March 2023

March 2 Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10672466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed disappearing 'Face Color' browser button.
  • Fixed splitting brows for exported Inochi2D models when 'Brow See-Trough' is enabled.
  • Fixed error messages showing up due to bug regarding Steam Workshop folder management.
  • Added early version of 'Skirts Collection' which currently contains skirt accent lines.
  • Added shirt collar accent line template to 'Shirts Collection'.
  • Added more Inochi2D rigging data (medium-length a-line skirts and tucked pleated shirts).

Thanks to AshKaijin (Discord), Hiryus (Discord), and Ginger Rail Gaming (itch.io) for the bug reports!

