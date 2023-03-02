 Skip to content

The King's Dilemma: Chronicles update for 2 March 2023

New major patch!

2 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These are the fixes now available in the latest update

  • New graphic for neutral relationships
  • New hint system in the labyrinth
  • Significant optimizations
  • Improved graphic design for preparations
  • Smoother inventory animations
  • Map improvements
  • Map localization
  • Ultrawide support
  • Quality settings available in options (try lowering if game is running slow on your hardware)
  • Improved asset management at lower resolutions
  • Tutorial balloon polish
  • Database fixes
  • Lots more polish and fixes

