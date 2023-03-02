New major patch!

These are the fixes now available in the latest update
- New graphic for neutral relationships
- New hint system in the labyrinth
- Significant optimizations
- Improved graphic design for preparations
- Smoother inventory animations
- Map improvements
- Map localization
- Ultrawide support
- Quality settings available in options (try lowering if game is running slow on your hardware)
- Improved asset management at lower resolutions
- Tutorial balloon polish
- Database fixes
- Lots more polish and fixes
Changed files in this update