PARANORMAL GIRLFRIEND update for 2 March 2023

Bug Fixes #1

  • In the final scene, Takashi's choice to attack allowed for free movement around the map and didn't load the ending. (fixed)
  • In the last scene, during the Stalker's monologue, Misa's sprite appeared and overlapped the text. (fixed)

