Raid on Taihoku - Update v1.0.3.5

Dear players,

Thank you for your support in Raid on Taihoku. We have been continuously working hard and committed to making the game better and more interesting. The contents of this update are as follows:

Optimizations

Optimize the scene textures and lighting effects of Taihoku Station.

Improve the end credits video by reducing camera shake and optimizing objects.

Optimize the objects and lighting effects of the Taiwan Shrine.

Optimize the scene objects of Sakaechō Street.

Corrections

Fix issues caused by joystick operation.

Fix issues caused when controlling Kuro.

Fix issues caused when operating the umbrella.

Correct errors in the description text of the collection book.

Fix issues with the generation of patrols in the level.

Fix grammatical issues in the English language version.

Fix the problem of the player character not generating correctly.

Fix the problem of the achievement "You are the best player!" not being achievable.

Fix the problem of translation errors in the memory video.

New Content

Add Simplified Chinese language support and the ability to switch languages.

We hope these adjustments will enhance your gaming experience. If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to contact our development team or fill out a bug report form to assist us. We will be happy to assist you.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaF15YgthsFtcO9z18GPMIP947mBrzlbZNGPPETVjfpOh8EA/viewform

Have a great time playing!