Miko Shrine Maiden, Bomba and Police Upgraded!

Greetings players!

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean has some exciting news for you this month of March!

Our latest update brings an enhanced costume system that will leave you awestruck.

We are proud to announce that some of our most popular costume sets have undergone a remarkable transformation, featuring a brand new set of special upgrades.

The stunning police, bomba, and Miko sets have never looked better!

Each set now includes a suit, an outfit, gloves, legs, and shoes - all specially crafted to elevate your gaming experience to a whole new level.

This is the perfect opportunity for players to upgrade their appearance and stand out from the crowd.







































So what are you waiting for?

Don't miss out on the chance to be the envy of your fellow players.

Grab these upgraded costumes while they're still hot off the press and make your mark on Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean!

Info:

Existing Miko DLC user will get free update!

Theres also new Patch for the game:

Patch Note 28

Upgraded Police, Bomba and Miko costumes

Reset costumes selection now properly reset all color

Fixed small costumes selection issues

Added Nanosys Exchange now can put amount to convert

Added mini hp bar on parts that can be destroy

Fixed error on japanese language for some costumes title text

Fixed error on chinese traditional language for inventories title text

Thank you and Stay tuned for more~!

Aisam.

