UPDATE 13: Let there be light

A relatively small graphics and bugfix focused update! The biggest change by far is the fancy new lighting! Check it out!
- Cleaned up palm tree models to have nicer geometry
- Fixed rough polygonal shading on a lot of the rock models found throughout the game
- Reduced the emissive glow of all textures, so shadows are much darker now. Improved lighting across all levels.
- Rolling meatballs are now spawned in by floating meatballs, and explode after a set life span
- Added floating meatballs to several levels
- Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck in the bus forever and never move to the next level (I hope! Please report it if you encounter this bug still!)
Changed files in this update