Escape From Meat City update for 2 March 2023

UPDATE 13: Let there be light

2 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A relatively small graphics and bugfix focused update! The biggest change by far is the fancy new lighting! Check it out!

  • Cleaned up palm tree models to have nicer geometry
  • Fixed rough polygonal shading on a lot of the rock models found throughout the game
  • Reduced the emissive glow of all textures, so shadows are much darker now. Improved lighting across all levels.
  • Rolling meatballs are now spawned in by floating meatballs, and explode after a set life span
  • Added floating meatballs to several levels
  • Fixed a bug where the player would get stuck in the bus forever and never move to the next level (I hope! Please report it if you encounter this bug still!)

