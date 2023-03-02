 Skip to content

Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 2 March 2023

New element: EARTH

Build 10672322 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Earth element now available;
  • Arrival of Skin Boulder Dragon;
  • Visual improvement in the skill menu;
  • Improvements in the loading screen;
  • Change in Tornado skill;
  • Visual and technical adjustments.

