- Earth element now available;
- Arrival of Skin Boulder Dragon;
- Visual improvement in the skill menu;
- Improvements in the loading screen;
- Change in Tornado skill;
- Visual and technical adjustments.
Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 2 March 2023
New element: EARTH
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update