Hello there!

Today's patch is a much smaller one than previous patches. This time around these are the changes:

Ending flashes fixed

Revamped the dollhouse puzzle, hopefully, it will work better from now on

Made the chess board chest a little bit more visible

Sadly, still no progression with the achievements. I know a lot of you are asking for it but I am swamped with things going on in my life right now and I just like to rest at the end of the day lol.