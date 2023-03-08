 Skip to content

Soaring Machinariae update for 8 March 2023

v1.2.2: Full screen support

v1.2.2: Full screen support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for enjoying Soaring Machinariae.
We have made the following improvements in consideration of the actual situation and the operation of SteamDeck.

Additions:
-Full screen startup mode has been implemented.
-Added a shutdown command to the title and in-game menu.

Improvements:
-Changed the font to be more readable.
-Replaced some of the production materials.
-Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was not automatically disappearing.
-Fixed a problem in which the mouse cursor sometimes slips through.

We hope you enjoy it!

