v1.2.2: Full screen support

Thank you very much for enjoying Soaring Machinariae.

We have made the following improvements in consideration of the actual situation and the operation of SteamDeck.

Additions:

-Full screen startup mode has been implemented.

-Added a shutdown command to the title and in-game menu.

Improvements:

-Changed the font to be more readable.

-Replaced some of the production materials.

-Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was not automatically disappearing.

-Fixed a problem in which the mouse cursor sometimes slips through.

We hope you enjoy it!