v1.2.2: Full screen support

Thank you very much for enjoying Soaring Machinariae.
We have made the following improvements in consideration of the actual situation and the operation of SteamDeck.
Additions:
-Full screen startup mode has been implemented.
-Added a shutdown command to the title and in-game menu.
Improvements:
-Changed the font to be more readable.
-Replaced some of the production materials.
-Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was not automatically disappearing.
-Fixed a problem in which the mouse cursor sometimes slips through.
We hope you enjoy it!
Changed files in this update