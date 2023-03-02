Star Survivor is Available Today!

Join the wars in the skies! Star Survivor is Available NOW

To celebrate this big day, Commander Ken will trek the stars in broadcast here on Steam and will answer all your questions on Discord.

❓ What is Star Survivor and why do you want it?

Star Survivor is a roguelike action top-down shooter where you play as a starship in deep space. If you are into VS-like games and sci-fi movies, you will enjoy this game.

❓ How is Star Survivor different from other similar games?

Star Survivor adds deckbuilding elements for the meta progression and to control RNG in the Challenge mode. Each spaceship has different layouts, which boosts another core mechanic — weapon placement strategy (there are autotargeting, directional, and random weapons). Rotating your ship, which is not present in the majority of Bullet Heavens, is an additional test of your skills and strategy. Last but not least—

THERE ARE ASTEROIDS TO SHOOT!

