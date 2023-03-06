Uncharted Waters Origin Pre-download

Enter into the Endless Possibility!
Hello, Admirals.
Before the official global launch on Mar. 7 (Tue), players will be able to pre-download the game to help make their gameplay easier.
Please see below for more details.
■ Pre-download Schedule
- Mar. 6 (Mon) 09:00 - Mar. 7 (Tue) 08:59 (UTC+9)
- The pre-download schedule may be subject to change.
■ How to Pre-download/Install the Game
- Search for ‘Uncharted Waters Origin’ on the Google Play Store, App Store, or FLOOR and download.
- Please search for Uncharted Waters Origin on Steam to download the game.
- Please go to the ‘Resources’ page on the FLOOR website to download the FLOOR PC Client.
■ Minimum and Recommended System Requirements
[Move to Floor Official Website]
EN: https://uwo.floor.line.games/en/bbsCmn/detail/1677842699251019669
JP: https://uwo.floor.line.games/jp/bbsCmn/detail/1677842642737017234
TW: https://uwo.floor.line.games/tw/bbsCmn/detail/1677842792987027980
*Approximately 5GB of storage space will be required if downloading the mobile version.
※ To Note
- The game’s resources will download once you enter the game for the first time after pre-downloading the game.
- To avoid unnecessary data costs, we recommend that you use wi-fi when on Android/iOS devices.
- There may be a delay in the search and install functions if too many players try to download the game at once.
- You will only be able to actually play the game from Mar. 7 (Tue) 09:00 (UTC+9), which is when the game will be officially launched.
