Uncharted Waters Origin Pre-download

Enter into the Endless Possibility!

Hello, Admirals.

Before the official global launch on Mar. 7 (Tue), players will be able to pre-download the game to help make their gameplay easier.

Please see below for more details.

■ Pre-download Schedule

Mar. 6 (Mon) 09:00 - Mar. 7 (Tue) 08:59 (UTC+9)

The pre-download schedule may be subject to change.

■ How to Pre-download/Install the Game

Search for ‘Uncharted Waters Origin’ on the Google Play Store, App Store, or FLOOR and download.

Please search for Uncharted Waters Origin on Steam to download the game.

Please go to the ‘Resources’ page on the FLOOR website to download the FLOOR PC Client.

■ Minimum and Recommended System Requirements

[Move to Floor Official Website]

EN: https://uwo.floor.line.games/en/bbsCmn/detail/1677842699251019669

JP: https://uwo.floor.line.games/jp/bbsCmn/detail/1677842642737017234

TW: https://uwo.floor.line.games/tw/bbsCmn/detail/1677842792987027980

*Approximately 5GB of storage space will be required if downloading the mobile version.

※ To Note

The game’s resources will download once you enter the game for the first time after pre-downloading the game.

To avoid unnecessary data costs, we recommend that you use wi-fi when on Android/iOS devices.

There may be a delay in the search and install functions if too many players try to download the game at once.

You will only be able to actually play the game from Mar. 7 (Tue) 09:00 (UTC+9), which is when the game will be officially launched.

Thank you.