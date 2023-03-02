Yet Another Smol Update

Hey Agents (✿◕‿◕)
Here again with another small update. This one features some fanart from SrslyTrash! Go check out their twitch n' twitter.
- New Ability for Gunmeister, Pirate Latitudes. Hold out three guns in front of you and shoot them all. ker blam
- Made it so weapon buffs and mobile shields now spawn on ALL guns you're wielding as a result of the new skill and guns akimbo.
- Fixed a bug where pick style weapons could maintain an active hitbox after being swung
- Added a new page to the wiki briefly explaining ammo types
