Deadeye Deepfake Simulacrum update for 2 March 2023

Yet Another Smol Update

Hey Agents (✿◕‿◕)

Here again with another small update. This one features some fanart from SrslyTrash! Go check out their twitch n' twitter.

  • New Ability for Gunmeister, Pirate Latitudes. Hold out three guns in front of you and shoot them all. ker blam
  • Made it so weapon buffs and mobile shields now spawn on ALL guns you're wielding as a result of the new skill and guns akimbo.
  • Fixed a bug where pick style weapons could maintain an active hitbox after being swung
  • Added a new page to the wiki briefly explaining ammo types

Changed files in this update

