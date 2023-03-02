Ver 1.072 (minor additions)

Hello everyone!

Releasing another patch as there was a late game darkness bug that slipped through the previous update. Since I was fixing that, I decided to better optimize optimize how the room appearance change worked, and also fixed a bug that prevented players from accessing cheats in Act III.

Additionally, I added a small cheat easter egg (with a hilariously overpowered player skill) somewhere in the game world. I'll drop some hints in the comments if people are interested in finding it.