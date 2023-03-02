[Producer’s Comment] Offline Event & Soul Mate [Rank S] Gift

Dear SoulWorkers,

This is Kyeong-Bae, Park of Superany Studio in Lion Games.

On February 18, there was an offline event called "Meet the SoulWorkers" in Korea.

Yes, it was meaningful quality time. I deeply felt how much concern and love users have for SoulWorker.

I also thought it would be great if EN / TC users attended an offline event.

Today, there are Two Things that I want to share with You.

(1) [EN / TC] Meet the SoulWorkers (Offline Event)

I really wanted to plan this offline event for EN / TC users, but I can't proceed with the event due to various internal and external problems. (I am so sorry... ╥_╥)

However, I will Do My Best to Keep My Three Promises!

▶ Listen to Your Voices / Improve SoulWorker / Think and Develop Contents that You will Love

(2) [GIFT] Soul Mate Select Option Box [Rank S]

I provided 'Soul Mate Select Option Box [Rank S]' item to KR server after [Meet the SoulWorkers] event.

And Of Course, EN / TC SoulWorkers deserve to receive this item!

[Gift Period]

After March 2nd Update ~ March 13th, 01:00 [GMT]

Please accept ‘Soul Mate Select Option Box [Rank S]’ gift on time.

Oh, One More Thing!

Please please participate in 'SoulWorker Survey' after March 2nd Update.

[Survey Period]

After March 2nd Update ~ March 13th, 01:00 [GMT]

Superany Studio and I will consider and develop contents you can love.

ALWAYS, I am so delighted YOU are with us!

Sincerely,

Kyeong-Bae, Park