[OWH Ver 2.08→2.09 / OWH+ Ver 1.46→1.47 Changes]

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing One Way Heroics.

This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

[OHW/OWH+] Time spent on the title screen, loading the game, ending a game, and on the result screen no longer count towards total playtime, thus fixing the issue where the total playtime shown in the Adventure Journal was inaccurate.

[OWH English version only] Fixed bug where total playtime was not saved or displayed properly in the Adventure Journal. Games from Ver2.09 onwards will now display total playtime in the records.

Again, thank you for you continued support.

