Minor 0.1.6

this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu
Break Fixes
- Testing fix for spacebar during Boss Rewards causing a second reward to be used
- Testing fix for Orc Warrior ability breaking
Player Unit Changes
All Factions
- Buffed all 4 Star units in some way
Elf
- Nerfed Archer base and + Attack Damage
Human
- Fixed Air Elemental base and + name and damage tracking
Dwarf
- Fixed Earth Elemental base sprite being blurry
- Nerfed Marksman base and + Attack Damage
Orc
- Fixed Witch Doctor base and + ability damage tracking
- Buffed Chieftan base and + HP and Movement Speed
Demon
- Changed Fire Elemental base and + to a ground unit
- Buffed Fire Elemental base and + explosion damage
- Fixed Fire Elemental base and + damage tracking
- Nerfed Demidog base explosion damage
- Fixed Demidog base and + damage tracking
- Fixed Ice Dragon ability
Map Changes
Map 3
Map 6]
- Buffed Ice Dragon ability size
Warrior Changes
Demon
- Fixed Demon Warrior ability delay
UI Changes
- Enabled opening the Army List during end round stats
- Fixed Escape not closing the pause menu
- Fixed End Round Stats cutting off text on the sides
- Fixed Army List being clickable during pause menu
- Fixed Map Select scroll speed
- Minor update to how scroll windows work
- Minor update to the Army List entry format
