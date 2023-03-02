 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Castle Warriors update for 2 March 2023

Minor 0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10671469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu

Break Fixes

  • Testing fix for spacebar during Boss Rewards causing a second reward to be used
  • Testing fix for Orc Warrior ability breaking

Player Unit Changes

All Factions

  • Buffed all 4 Star units in some way

Elf

  • Nerfed Archer base and + Attack Damage

Human

  • Fixed Air Elemental base and + name and damage tracking

Dwarf

  • Fixed Earth Elemental base sprite being blurry
  • Nerfed Marksman base and + Attack Damage

Orc

  • Fixed Witch Doctor base and + ability damage tracking
  • Buffed Chieftan base and + HP and Movement Speed

Demon

  • Changed Fire Elemental base and + to a ground unit
  • Buffed Fire Elemental base and + explosion damage
  • Fixed Fire Elemental base and + damage tracking
  • Nerfed Demidog base explosion damage
  • Fixed Demidog base and + damage tracking
  • Fixed Ice Dragon ability

Map Changes

Map 3

  • Changed Fire Elemental base and + to a ground unit
  • Buffed Fire Elemental base and + explosion damage
  • Nerfed Demidog base explosion damage

Map 6]

  • Buffed Ice Dragon ability size

Warrior Changes

Demon

  • Fixed Demon Warrior ability delay

UI Changes

  • Enabled opening the Army List during end round stats
  • Fixed Escape not closing the pause menu
  • Fixed End Round Stats cutting off text on the sides
  • Fixed Army List being clickable during pause menu
  • Fixed Map Select scroll speed
  • Minor update to how scroll windows work
  • Minor update to the Army List entry format

You can always find the patch notes posted in our Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2135321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link