New Client Build 1.0.13.1

1.0.13.1
This update is required to play.
Updates and changes
- Added the archetype 'Knight' to Knight, Lancer, Warlord and Dark Knight
- Lowered the cost of Aspis from 6 to 3
- Lowered the cost of Spell Shield from 2 to 1
- Increased the cost of Crystal Helm from 1 to 2
- Lowered the cost of Steel Armor from 6 to 5
- Lowered the cost of Iron Armor from 4 to 3
- Lowered the cost of Wood Armor for 2 to 1
- Increased Battalion Leader's health from 1 to 2
- Cripple now removes all equipment and prevents future equipment
- Break Armor now removes armor and deals 1 damage if armor was equipped
- Shield Breaker now removes all shield and applies damage
- Added Sneak Attack: An additional attack that deals damage each to the amount of sneak attack
- Added a buffer mana for the 2nd player to help balance out 1st player advantage
- Reclaim now restores all mana, but costs 1 mana to use
- Stone Helmet now heals 1 at the beginning of your turn
- Guard now reveals all stealth units when it spawns
- Foresight now lets you see the top 4 cards of your deck and rearrange them
- Break Weapon now removes all weapons and deals 1 damage if a weapon was equipped
- Increased Healing Light's heal from 3 to 4
- Unsummon now returns targeted unit and attached cards to the owner's hand
- Prophecy now reveals a random card in your opponent's hand at the beginning of your turn
- Lowered cost of Prophecy to 0
- Updated mission progress bar graphics
- Player's health icons will now pulse when low on health
- Updated status screen graphics
- Lowered cost of Charge Up from 3 to 2
- Increased Crossbowman's power from 3 to 4
- Stak now has Bloodlust
- Silver Pike now increases equipped unit's power by 2 and gives them Hit Row
- Mithril Armor now increased equipped unit's health by 5 and gives them intangible
- Bolt now long has 'Despair'
- Mulligan no longer has 'Despair', but it doesn't trigger Crystal Helmet
- Mulligan no longer reduces the amount of cards you draw
- Renamed Armor to Defense to avoid confusing Equipped Armor and Armor
- Concealed Dagger now gives 2 Sneak Attack
- Squire now buffs all unit with the archetype 'Knight' with 1 power
- Grimsword now gives bonus power equal to the number of units in your discard
- You can now long click on a card in the deck builder to see the full art and description
- You can now press 'Space' to confirm an opponent's play
- Added Mana Count to the Player HUD
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the deck builder wouldn't show all your cards when you filtered cards by type
Changed files in this update