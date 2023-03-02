 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deck Defenders update for 2 March 2023

New Client Build 1.0.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10671466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.13.1

This update is required to play.

Updates and changes

  • Added the archetype 'Knight' to Knight, Lancer, Warlord and Dark Knight
  • Lowered the cost of Aspis from 6 to 3
  • Lowered the cost of Spell Shield from 2 to 1
  • Increased the cost of Crystal Helm from 1 to 2
  • Lowered the cost of Steel Armor from 6 to 5
  • Lowered the cost of Iron Armor from 4 to 3
  • Lowered the cost of Wood Armor for 2 to 1
  • Increased Battalion Leader's health from 1 to 2
  • Cripple now removes all equipment and prevents future equipment
  • Break Armor now removes armor and deals 1 damage if armor was equipped
  • Shield Breaker now removes all shield and applies damage
  • Added Sneak Attack: An additional attack that deals damage each to the amount of sneak attack
  • Added a buffer mana for the 2nd player to help balance out 1st player advantage
  • Reclaim now restores all mana, but costs 1 mana to use
  • Stone Helmet now heals 1 at the beginning of your turn
  • Guard now reveals all stealth units when it spawns
  • Foresight now lets you see the top 4 cards of your deck and rearrange them
  • Break Weapon now removes all weapons and deals 1 damage if a weapon was equipped
  • Increased Healing Light's heal from 3 to 4
  • Unsummon now returns targeted unit and attached cards to the owner's hand
  • Prophecy now reveals a random card in your opponent's hand at the beginning of your turn
  • Lowered cost of Prophecy to 0
  • Updated mission progress bar graphics
  • Player's health icons will now pulse when low on health
  • Updated status screen graphics
  • Lowered cost of Charge Up from 3 to 2
  • Increased Crossbowman's power from 3 to 4
  • Stak now has Bloodlust
  • Silver Pike now increases equipped unit's power by 2 and gives them Hit Row
  • Mithril Armor now increased equipped unit's health by 5 and gives them intangible
  • Bolt now long has 'Despair'
  • Mulligan no longer has 'Despair', but it doesn't trigger Crystal Helmet
  • Mulligan no longer reduces the amount of cards you draw
  • Renamed Armor to Defense to avoid confusing Equipped Armor and Armor
  • Concealed Dagger now gives 2 Sneak Attack
  • Squire now buffs all unit with the archetype 'Knight' with 1 power
  • Grimsword now gives bonus power equal to the number of units in your discard
  • You can now long click on a card in the deck builder to see the full art and description
  • You can now press 'Space' to confirm an opponent's play
  • Added Mana Count to the Player HUD

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the deck builder wouldn't show all your cards when you filtered cards by type

Changed files in this update

Depot 1098402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link