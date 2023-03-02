- Fixed a number of quest log UI bugs and quest logic bugs
- Slightly improved accuracy of quest required item matching logic
- Revamped item matching logic for crafting/building to be as tolerant as the quest required item logic
AI Roguelite update for 2 March 2023
Quest Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update