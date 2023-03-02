 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 2 March 2023

Quest Fixes

2 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a number of quest log UI bugs and quest logic bugs
  • Slightly improved accuracy of quest required item matching logic
  • Revamped item matching logic for crafting/building to be as tolerant as the quest required item logic

