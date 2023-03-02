 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 2 March 2023

Early Access 1 Patch 2023.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10671313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access 1 Patch 2023.5

  • Ticket #1287 QOL - Galaxy camera position saved/restored when entering and existing system view
  • Ticket #1430 Applying settings in galaxy menu creates blank ticker event fix
  • Ticket #1429 QOL – Gamma correction and sharpness controls added to settings menu
  • Ticket #1425 Building destroyed miscount after auto combat fix
  • Ticket #1215 Diplomacy menu hot key fix
  • Ticket #1419 Event ticker star date fix
  • Ticket #1416 Multiple protomatter devices built during same turn fix
  • Ticket #1422 Softlock with multiple event cutscenes during the same turn fix
  • Ticket #1421 & 949 Expansion ship sent from Planet Menu disappear after cancel fix
  • Ticket #1417 Ringworld research data missing fix
  • Ticket #1415 Empty player fleet on tactical exit after loss fix
  • Ticket #1433 Comet not disappearing after destruction fix
  • Ticket #1423 Multiple artificial planets in a system fix
  • Ticket #1427 Modified auto ship designs not saving fix
  • Ticket #1426 Opening modified ship designs in Ship Designer results in fighter design being loaded fix
  • Ticket #1432 GNN Events and Event ticker name fixes
  • Ticket #1428 QOL – Weapon Designer remembers firing arc for normal and heavy mounts
  • Ticket #1436 Random events diplomacy check fix

Additional Fixes:

  • Additional Tooltip fixes and text centralization/cleanup

Possible issues:

  • Build queue menu current production/selection area does will not display correct production/cost/maintenance data in new UI area. Players can use existing data location in current building image.

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link