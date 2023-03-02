 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pirate Souls update for 2 March 2023

New Item & Smo King Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10671308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS
Sokat now drops a new item: Sokat's Pants.

CHANGES
Smo King auto event starts every 2 days.

BALANCE
Increased Smoke Grab speed 1200 ms => 950 ms.
Added 1 sec snare to Smokestorm.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1929991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link