New Item & Smo King Update

IMPROVEMENTS
Sokat now drops a new item: Sokat's Pants.
CHANGES
Smo King auto event starts every 2 days.
BALANCE
Increased Smoke Grab speed 1200 ms => 950 ms.
Added 1 sec snare to Smokestorm.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
IMPROVEMENTS
Sokat now drops a new item: Sokat's Pants.
CHANGES
Smo King auto event starts every 2 days.
BALANCE
Increased Smoke Grab speed 1200 ms => 950 ms.
Added 1 sec snare to Smokestorm.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update