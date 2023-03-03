 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Powers of Hex update for 3 March 2023

Now with Cloud Saving!

Share · View all patches · Build 10671189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1677731574

  • Added Cloud Saving support
  • Fixed missing preprocessor directive for conditional compilation of platform specific screen options menu elements
  • Balanced all music to approximately the same volume level

Changed files in this update

Depot 2253374
  • Loading history…
Depot 2253375
  • Loading history…
Depot 2253376
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link