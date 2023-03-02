 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sharded World update for 2 March 2023

New long-awaited update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10671151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce a new update to our game, which brings some interesting new features and improvements. Here are the highlights we have in store for you:

Updated Weapons: We've redesigned several weapons, specifically their rendering, balance, and updated attacks for:

Swift Axes

Ancient scythe

Dragon blast.

New levels of difficulty: We added new levels of difficulty so that players could test their skills and abilities in more extreme conditions as well as the game became friendlier for new players.

Multi-language: We have added support for two new languages - Ukrainian and Russian, so that even more users can enjoy the game in their native language.In the future we will add as many different languages

Major Rebalance: We did a major rebalance of the game to make it more balanced and engaging.
We hope you will appreciate our new update and continue to enjoy the game.

Dual Stick Controls: We added a new dual stick control feature for direction and gaze.

Small fixes: We also made small fixes and improvements to the game to improve its stability and gameplay quality.

We hope that you will appreciate our new update and continue to enjoy the game. If you have any feedback or suggestions, please leave them in our steam community.

As well as on the Discord server

Our Twitter account.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275371
  • Loading history…
Depot 1275372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link