New long-awaited update!

We are pleased to announce a new update to our game, which brings some interesting new features and improvements. Here are the highlights we have in store for you:

Updated Weapons: We've redesigned several weapons, specifically their rendering, balance, and updated attacks for:

Swift Axes



Ancient scythe



Dragon blast.



New levels of difficulty: We added new levels of difficulty so that players could test their skills and abilities in more extreme conditions as well as the game became friendlier for new players.

Multi-language: We have added support for two new languages - Ukrainian and Russian, so that even more users can enjoy the game in their native language.In the future we will add as many different languages

Major Rebalance: We did a major rebalance of the game to make it more balanced and engaging.

We hope you will appreciate our new update and continue to enjoy the game.

Dual Stick Controls: We added a new dual stick control feature for direction and gaze.

Small fixes: We also made small fixes and improvements to the game to improve its stability and gameplay quality.

We hope that you will appreciate our new update and continue to enjoy the game. If you have any feedback or suggestions, please leave them in our steam community.

As well as on the Discord server



Our Twitter account.

