📢 Notification of Maintenance at Mar 2nd, 04:00 - 06:00(PST) & Update Details

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.
**PST: Mar 2nd, 04:00 - 06:00
CET: Mar 2nd, 13:00 - 15:00
KST: Mar 2nd, 21:00 - 23:00
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.
🚧Update Details🚧
[b]🔧 Balance 🔧**
- Balance update on Raids
- Adjusted rocket cartridge recipe
* Fine metal 5 → 2 / Fine wire 5 → 2 / Superior blasting agent 1
- Adjusted drop table
Hyena secure crate: Added Superior blasing agent X 2, Fine blasting agent X 4
Hyena transport box: Fine blasting agent X 2
Hyena heavy buster : Superior blasing agent X 6
Hyena heavy assaulter : Superior blasing agent X 2, Fine blasting agent X 2
- Renamed 2 Melee weapons and adjusted balance
Battle hammer: Siege hammer IGX-1 / Durablity 120 → 60 / Building damage 0% → 100% / Removed status effect
Giant battle hammer: Siege hammer IGXX-100 / Durablity 150 → 100 / Building damage 0% → 200% / Removed status effect
- Turret precision is improved
2) Adjusted Equipment
- Added muzzle accessories
- Shotgun RF-9
- Assault rifle TAR-1A
※ They could now attach Compensator and Silencer
- Adjusted attachments
Uncommon
└ Compensator: Damage 5% → 0% / Recoil control 7% → 6% / Bullet speed 3% → -7%
└ Silencer: Damage -3% → 0% / Bullet speed 4% → -7% / Recoil control 2%
└ Vertical grip: Recoil control 10% → 6% / Aiming speed5% → -7%
Rare
└ Adv. Compensator: Damage 7% → 0% / Recoil control 12% → 6% / Bullet speed 5% → -4%
└ Adv. Silencer: Damage -2% → 0% / Bullet speed 5% → -4% / Recoil control 3% → 2%
└ Adv. Vertical grip: Recoil control 14% → 6% / Aiming speed 10% → -4%
🔧Contents🔧
-
Added new equipment
- 3 new hazmat suits - (Uncommon) Rad/Pyro/Cryo
- Current Rare rank Hazmat suit is also adjusted
- 9 new attachments
* Common/Rare/Epic Compensator, Vertical grip, Silencer
-
Added new Terrashop recipes
- 11 new lamps
- 13 new furniture
🔧ETCs🔧
- Now Survivor will be invulnerable for 10 seconds after teleporting out from the dungeon.
- Log-in records will now sort the Lobby's server list
- The Survivor will teleport to the near building from the extraction point.
🔧Bug Fix🔧
- Fixed the Lithium shard being unable to add to the Forge
- Fixed the damage rate shows as zero when firing shotgun two or more survivors at the same target
- Authority collision issue when installing a new building core next to another Survivor's building core
- Fixed issue of phase controller not dropping from the Delta facility's core
- Fixed Grima falling into the wall when incapacitated.
- Fixed the issue related to Giant's machinegun and its animation
- Fixed the issue that Survivor does not get knocked back or even become siphoned by NPC's
knockback attack in close melee situation
- Fixed looting Giant's item causing a problem of the phase controller's time limit
- Fixed survivor's first drop pods being left in the world forever.
- Fixed other Survivor's name being displayed as Steam ID when logged out.
- Fixed escape limit timer showing incorrect time at the GEOLAB
