📢 Notification of Maintenance at Mar 2nd, 04:00 - 06:00(PST) & Update Details

Build 10671138 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 12:06:21 UTC

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

**PST: Mar 2nd, 04:00 - 06:00

CET: Mar 2nd, 13:00 - 15:00

KST: Mar 2nd, 21:00 - 23:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

[b]🔧 Balance 🔧**

Balance update on Raids

- Adjusted rocket cartridge recipe

* Fine metal 5 → 2 / Fine wire 5 → 2 / Superior blasting agent 1

- Adjusted drop table

Hyena secure crate: Added Superior blasing agent X 2, Fine blasting agent X 4

Hyena transport box: Fine blasting agent X 2

Hyena heavy buster : Superior blasing agent X 6

Hyena heavy assaulter : Superior blasing agent X 2, Fine blasting agent X 2



- Renamed 2 Melee weapons and adjusted balance

Battle hammer: Siege hammer IGX-1 / Durablity 120 → 60 / Building damage 0% → 100% / Removed status effect

Giant battle hammer: Siege hammer IGXX-100 / Durablity 150 → 100 / Building damage 0% → 200% / Removed status effect

- Turret precision is improved



2) Adjusted Equipment

- Added muzzle accessories

- Shotgun RF-9

- Assault rifle TAR-1A

※ They could now attach Compensator and Silencer

- Adjusted attachments

Uncommon

└ Compensator: Damage 5% → 0% / Recoil control 7% → 6% / Bullet speed 3% → -7%

└ Silencer: Damage -3% → 0% / Bullet speed 4% → -7% / Recoil control 2%

└ Vertical grip: Recoil control 10% → 6% / Aiming speed5% → -7%

Rare

└ Adv. Compensator: Damage 7% → 0% / Recoil control 12% → 6% / Bullet speed 5% → -4%

└ Adv. Silencer: Damage -2% → 0% / Bullet speed 5% → -4% / Recoil control 3% → 2%

└ Adv. Vertical grip: Recoil control 14% → 6% / Aiming speed 10% → -4%



🔧Contents🔧

Added new equipment

- 3 new hazmat suits - (Uncommon) Rad/Pyro/Cryo

- Current Rare rank Hazmat suit is also adjusted

- 9 new attachments

* Common/Rare/Epic Compensator, Vertical grip, Silencer Added new Terrashop recipes

11 new lamps

13 new furniture

🔧ETCs🔧

Now Survivor will be invulnerable for 10 seconds after teleporting out from the dungeon.

Log-in records will now sort the Lobby's server list

The Survivor will teleport to the near building from the extraction point.

🔧Bug Fix🔧