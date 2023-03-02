 Skip to content

Dysterra update for 2 March 2023

📢 Notification of Maintenance at Mar 2nd, 04:00 - 06:00(PST) & Update Details

Build 10671138 · Last edited by Wendy

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

**PST: Mar 2nd, 04:00 - 06:00
CET: Mar 2nd, 13:00 - 15:00
KST: Mar 2nd, 21:00 - 23:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🚧Update Details🚧

[b]🔧 Balance 🔧**
  1. Balance update on Raids

    - Adjusted rocket cartridge recipe
        * Fine metal 5 → 2 / Fine wire 5 → 2 / Superior blasting agent 1

    - Adjusted drop table
        Hyena secure crate: Added  Superior blasing agent X 2,  Fine blasting agent X 4 
        Hyena transport box: Fine blasting agent X 2
        Hyena heavy buster : Superior blasing agent X 6
        Hyena heavy assaulter : Superior blasing agent X 2, Fine blasting agent X 2
    
    - Renamed 2 Melee weapons and adjusted balance
        Battle hammer:  Siege hammer IGX-1 / Durablity 120 → 60 / Building damage 0% → 100% / Removed status effect
        Giant battle hammer: Siege hammer IGXX-100 / Durablity 150 → 100 / Building damage 0% → 200% / Removed status effect
    - Turret precision is improved
        
2) Adjusted Equipment
    -  Added muzzle accessories
        - Shotgun RF-9
        - Assault rifle TAR-1A 
        ※  They could now attach Compensator and Silencer
    - Adjusted attachments
        Uncommon
            └ Compensator: Damage 5% → 0% / Recoil control 7% → 6% / Bullet speed 3% → -7%
            └ Silencer: Damage -3% → 0% / Bullet speed 4%  → -7% / Recoil control 2%
            └ Vertical grip: Recoil control 10% → 6% / Aiming speed5% → -7%
        Rare
            └ Adv. Compensator: Damage 7% → 0% / Recoil control 12% → 6% / Bullet speed 5% → -4% 
            └ Adv. Silencer: Damage -2% → 0% / Bullet speed 5% → -4% / Recoil control 3% → 2%
            └ Adv. Vertical grip: Recoil control 14% → 6% / Aiming speed 10% → -4%
            

🔧Contents🔧

  1. Added new equipment
        - 3 new hazmat suits - (Uncommon) Rad/Pyro/Cryo
        - Current Rare rank Hazmat suit is also adjusted
        - 9 new attachments
            * Common/Rare/Epic Compensator, Vertical grip, Silencer

  2. Added new Terrashop recipes 

  • 11 new lamps 
  • 13 new furniture
🔧ETCs🔧
  • Now Survivor will be invulnerable for 10 seconds after teleporting out from the dungeon.
  • Log-in records will now sort the Lobby's server list
  • The Survivor will teleport to the near building from the extraction point.
🔧Bug Fix🔧
  • Fixed the Lithium shard being unable to add to the Forge
  • Fixed the damage rate shows as zero when firing shotgun two or more survivors at the same target
  • Authority collision issue when installing a new building core next to another Survivor's building core
  • Fixed issue of phase controller not dropping from the Delta facility's core
  • Fixed Grima falling into the wall when incapacitated.
  • Fixed the issue related to Giant's machinegun and its animation
  • Fixed the issue that Survivor does not get knocked back or even become siphoned by NPC's 
        knockback attack in close melee situation
  • Fixed looting Giant's item causing a problem of the phase controller's time limit
  • Fixed survivor's first drop pods being left in the world forever.
  • Fixed other Survivor's name being displayed as Steam ID when logged out.
  • Fixed escape limit timer showing incorrect time at the GEOLAB

