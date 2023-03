Share · View all patches · Build 10671053 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Why?

Why is always the question.

Why, oh why did I do it?

This question has been asked of me numerous times.

I may not have the answer, however I may now have the solution...

Item limit increased from 9 to 20!

Okay, I know it's not that exciting and it isn't anything fantastic like say 99, but I hope it will afford some comfort for all you weary travelers with full pockets.