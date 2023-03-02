Balance and hotfix update 07092

Improvements
- Can place Watchtower on top of existing Wall (like you already could with Gate)
- Putting a rally point on a building in fog of war will no longer reveal that there is a building there
Balance changes
- Swordsman consumes 3 food (from 2)
- Swordsman has 7 movement speed (from 6)
Developer notes: this elite unit had a hard time in most match-ups due to its slow speed, rarely making it worth its price. With the movement speed on par with most units it should be able to engage in battles more efficiently.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a problem with random number generator once a Palace was constructed that could desync a multiplayer game shortly after
- Fixed a case for placing neutral settlement Outpost that could potentially desync a multiplayer game
- Fixed a problem with placing Gate on top of Wall that could later crash the code and break the revolting mechanics so that you could still control your own units after being defeated
- Fixed a problem in multiplayer with displaying missing resources while multiple players were placing a building that they could not afford at the same time
- Fixed a problem that could crash the game when the Clay Pit that a Villager was moving towards to construct was constructed before the Villager reached it
- Fixed a problem with pressing a production hotkey that could crash the code
- Fixed construct building button order and hotkeys
- Putting a rally point on a building in fog of war will no longer cause unit(s) to move back to trained at building after a certain distance
- Fixed correct multiplayer loading panel colors
