Hotfix 1.01 Changes
- can no longer build pipes or buildings if it would make you go broke
- adjusted the resolution output to reduce the amount of pixel stretching occurring
- fixed an issue where the saved volume setting wouldn't properly be loaded on the next play session
- added a visualization if you have not sold oil after the start of the month
-----after 10 seconds pass if you haven't sold your oil, the UI will get a pop-up that says "S to Sell"
-----this will not show up if you sell your oil
- altered the sound effect that triggers at start of month
- reduced the volume of a couple sound effects
Not every hotfix will be this fast, but it's launch day and I'm hyper. Thanks everyone,
Kyle
