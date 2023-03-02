 Skip to content

Frack the World update for 2 March 2023

Hotfix 1.01

Frack the World update for 2 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.01 Changes

  • can no longer build pipes or buildings if it would make you go broke
  • adjusted the resolution output to reduce the amount of pixel stretching occurring
  • fixed an issue where the saved volume setting wouldn't properly be loaded on the next play session
  • added a visualization if you have not sold oil after the start of the month
    -----after 10 seconds pass if you haven't sold your oil, the UI will get a pop-up that says "S to Sell"
    -----this will not show up if you sell your oil
  • altered the sound effect that triggers at start of month
  • reduced the volume of a couple sound effects

Not every hotfix will be this fast, but it's launch day and I'm hyper. Thanks everyone,
Kyle

