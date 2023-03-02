-Added an option to turn VHS effects off
-Changed the tutorial text to be much more descriptive and less ambiguous
-Fixed audio error with the final cutscene
-Heavily optimized the final level and added some much needed additional fish
-Additional confirmation is required before starting a new game to prevent accidental save file deletion
-Fixed the collision in a few levels with noticeably bad fish wall clipping
-Fixed issue with leaderboards not updating
Ibis AM update for 2 March 2023
Bug fixes and Accessibility
