Ibis AM update for 2 March 2023

Bug fixes and Accessibility

Share · View all patches · Build 10670734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added an option to turn VHS effects off
-Changed the tutorial text to be much more descriptive and less ambiguous
-Fixed audio error with the final cutscene
-Heavily optimized the final level and added some much needed additional fish
-Additional confirmation is required before starting a new game to prevent accidental save file deletion
-Fixed the collision in a few levels with noticeably bad fish wall clipping
-Fixed issue with leaderboards not updating

