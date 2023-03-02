Version 1.1.1 Update

Thank you everyone for your continued support!

Here all the changes in the 1.1.1 update, in no particular order:

All levels are now unlocked from the start. If you have an old version, all locked levels will now unlock.

Added anti-aliasing and v-sync. Both are enabled by default.

Brush resizing is less restrictive now, and the maximum brush size has been increased.

Added a setting to re-enable the tutorial.

Added a setting to show/hide the brush sizer.

Added a setting to show/hide color numbers.

Added a fade effect to the settings menu.

Added new SFX to level selection and the settings menu.

The settings menu can now be accessed from the title screen.

Color switching now switches to the next available color, instead of the first.

Added a full controls menu, accessible from the settings menu.

Various performance improvements

Added 3 new achievements.