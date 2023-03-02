Version 1.1.1 Update

Thank you everyone for your continued support!
Here all the changes in the 1.1.1 update, in no particular order:
- All levels are now unlocked from the start. If you have an old version, all locked levels will now unlock.
- Added anti-aliasing and v-sync. Both are enabled by default.
- Brush resizing is less restrictive now, and the maximum brush size has been increased.
- Added a setting to re-enable the tutorial.
- Added a setting to show/hide the brush sizer.
- Added a setting to show/hide color numbers.
- Added a fade effect to the settings menu.
- Added new SFX to level selection and the settings menu.
- The settings menu can now be accessed from the title screen.
- Color switching now switches to the next available color, instead of the first.
- Added a full controls menu, accessible from the settings menu.
- Various performance improvements
- Added 3 new achievements.
