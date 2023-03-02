Patch 0.0.44a - 2nd of March 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10670574 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Unlocking heroes now unlocks their ability but also adds that ability to the pool of available abilities in the current play-through

as an example this means you can unlock Fire Bolts during the same game where you unlock Sorceress

Goblins and Brigands should now be easier to kill for faster paced early progression

Permanent Upgrades now show their cost even if you can't afford them

Fixed an issue with Salem Arrowpoint still using erroring cloth physics which would fill the camera with clutter from some angles

Buffed the duration of DoubleDamage pickup from 10 -> 30 seconds

In-game encyclopedia progress displays now rounds to 2 decimals for health

Added an in-world warning if you try to use Q or E to open the encyclopedias before unlocking them

Fixed an issue that would case a crash on rare occasions when trying to roll for ability upgrades per level

Fixed overshooting of FireBolt projectiles during extreme lag or extreme projectile speeds

Fixed overshooting of UnholyWater projectiles during extreme lag or extreme projectile speeds

Save files now contain only necessary information such as Id, Counters and State of unlocks