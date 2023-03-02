 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadland 4000 update for 2 March 2023

Quickfix 1.27

Share · View all patches · Build 10670549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where hallucinated enemies that spawned close enough to the player to trigger their enemies ability, destroying the hallucination on the same turn would lock the game.
  • Hallucinated enemies will no longer spawn in water
  • The animation for lesser hellbats, hellbats, and Pekk The Hateful is now faster.
  • Pekk now has a unique sound effect for their ability.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1923071
  • Loading history…
Depot 1923072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link