- Fixed a bug where hallucinated enemies that spawned close enough to the player to trigger their enemies ability, destroying the hallucination on the same turn would lock the game.
- Hallucinated enemies will no longer spawn in water
- The animation for lesser hellbats, hellbats, and Pekk The Hateful is now faster.
- Pekk now has a unique sound effect for their ability.
Deadland 4000 update for 2 March 2023
Quickfix 1.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
