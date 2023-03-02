 Skip to content

Joon Shining update for 2 March 2023

Added level-skip option

Share · View all patches · Build 10670244 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many people have requested this feature, so here it is! You can now freely skip levels via the menu - so what are the ins and outs?
• you'll still need to collect enough droplets to enter later worlds that require droplets to unlock. This means you can't just skip your way through the whole game
• special levels can't be skipped - eg boss fights and special puzzle levels
• if you skip a level you never have to return to complete it - unless you want to search for droplets or try for a gold rank. But if you want to, you can return to complete it once the world has been completed

Changed files in this update

Mage Drops Content Depot 1552601
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot MacOS Depot 1552602
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot Linux Depot 1552603
  • Loading history…
