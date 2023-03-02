Many people have requested this feature, so here it is! You can now freely skip levels via the menu - so what are the ins and outs?
• you'll still need to collect enough droplets to enter later worlds that require droplets to unlock. This means you can't just skip your way through the whole game
• special levels can't be skipped - eg boss fights and special puzzle levels
• if you skip a level you never have to return to complete it - unless you want to search for droplets or try for a gold rank. But if you want to, you can return to complete it once the world has been completed
Joon Shining update for 2 March 2023
Added level-skip option
Many people have requested this feature, so here it is! You can now freely skip levels via the menu - so what are the ins and outs?
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update